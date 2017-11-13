Snowfall warning in place for areas of northern Alberta

Parts of northern Alberta — including the Grande Prairie, Westlock and Slave Lake areas — could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Monday morning for the regions north of Edmonton.

Heavy snow is expected to develop in the affected regions by Monday afternoon, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected in areas stretching from Grande Prairie to Athabasca.

Snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning, according to the federal weather agency.

Visibility may be reduced by the heavy snow, so drivers are asked to slow down and adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.

Edmonton was not included in the snowfall warning, but will still see anywhere between three to six centimetres of snow Monday night, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

“Off-and-on flurries will be the name of the game this week,” Beyer said.

“Keep that in mind for your travel plans, as by mid-week, blowing snow is a concern.”

Edmonton will also see a cool down this week, with daytime highs between -5 C and -10 C through the week.

For an up-to-date list of areas under the snowfall warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

