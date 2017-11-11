Banff’s Sunshine Village ski, snowboard hills open Saturday

Snowy mountaintops in Banff National Park will be busy with skis and snowboards this weekend, as Sunshine Village opened two if its big mountain chairs on Saturday.

Angel Express and Teepee Town LX, Canada’s only heated chairlift, opened for winter enthusiasts on Nov. 11, thanks to a snow-filled forecast and a “solid base.”

“The conditions on our upper mountain are skiing midwinter-like,” mountain manager Al Matheson said in a release.

“With sunny warm weather forecast for this weekend and a snow front crossing the Rockies next week, the skiing is poised only to get better.”

The Sunshine Mountain Lodge is also open for the winter season.

