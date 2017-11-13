Toronto police issue public safety alert over ‘violent and dangerous’ man

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a 39-year-old man, who is considered violent and dangerous, went missing over the weekend.

Police said Delroy Flowers was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 11 a.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

He is described as 6’5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, shaved head and missing front teeth. He was last seen wearing black pants, black jacket, white shirt and white shoes.

Police say they are concerned for his safety and the safety of the public.

Authorities are advising people not to approach the man and to call 9-1-1 immediately if he is located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.