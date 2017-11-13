What's open and closed on Remembrance Day Monday in London?

While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, some offices and business will be closed on Monday.

This is due to a recent legislation passed by the federal government that gives Nov. 11 the same legal status as Canada Day and Victoria Day.

Federal and provincial government offices as well as banks, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO, will also be closed. Canada Post is also taking the day off — there will be no regular collection or delivery of mail.

Meanwhile, municipal offices, malls, grocery stores, schools and post-secondary institutions, as well as the LCBO and Beer Store are all open.

The LTC is running on a regular schedule.