Shawn Mendes wins big at 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards
Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, taking home three awards.
The 19-year-old phenom from Pickering, Ont., took the prize for Best Artist, beating out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.
Shawn Mendes poses in the Winners Room during the MTV EMAs 2017. (Getty Images)
In addition, Mendes also won Song of the Year for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” beating out some of the summer’s hottest tracks including Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”
The “Stitches” artist also took honours in the Biggest Fans category.
As if that wasn’t enough, Mendes also had an electrifying performance at the SSE Arena in London, making the crowd go wild:
Other highlights of this year’s show included performances by Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and a performance by rapper Eminem of his latest single, “Walk on Water.” Host Rita Ora, on the other hand, took her unique fashion choices to a whole new level when she arrived wearing a fluffy bathrobe, complete with her head wrapped in a towel, to this year’s red carpet.
Another notable moment on Sunday was when Eminem won the award for hip-hop artist of the year, professing to be surprised that he was even nominated in the first place.
“I don’t know how I got this because I haven’t had an album out in a few years,” he quipped.
Here is the complete list of MTV EMA winners for 2017:
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
WINNER: Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
WINNER: Zayn
BEST NEW
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
WINNER: Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
WINNER: Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
WINNER: The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
GLOBAL ICON
WINNER: U2
