Shawn Mendes wins big at 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards

Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, taking home three awards.

The 19-year-old phenom from Pickering, Ont., took the prize for Best Artist, beating out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

Shawn Mendes poses in the Winners Room during the MTV EMAs 2017. (Getty Images)

In addition, Mendes also won Song of the Year for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” beating out some of the summer’s hottest tracks including Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

The “Stitches” artist also took honours in the Biggest Fans category.

READ MORE: Canadian Shawn Mendes and ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown make TIME’s 30 Most Influential Teens List

As if that wasn’t enough, Mendes also had an electrifying performance at the SSE Arena in London, making the crowd go wild:

Other highlights of this year’s show included performances by Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and a performance by rapper Eminem of his latest single, “Walk on Water.” Host Rita Ora, on the other hand, took her unique fashion choices to a whole new level when she arrived wearing a fluffy bathrobe, complete with her head wrapped in a towel, to this year’s red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale (Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another notable moment on Sunday was when Eminem won the award for hip-hop artist of the year, professing to be surprised that he was even nominated in the first place.

“I don’t know how I got this because I haven’t had an album out in a few years,” he quipped.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes tops Billboard’s Annual 21 Under 21 List

Here is the complete list of MTV EMA winners for 2017:

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

WINNER: Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

WINNER: Zayn

BEST NEW

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

READ MORE: 2016 was the year of Canadian music

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

WINNER: Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

WINNER: Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

WINNER: Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

WINNER: Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

WINNER: The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

GLOBAL ICON

WINNER: U2