CFR sees its biggest numbers for the final rodeo at Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum

A 44-year-old legacy has come to an end with the last Canadian Finals Rodeo taking place at Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum.

The final event went out with a bang thanks to a record number of people passing through the gates at both the CFR and Farmfair International.

Attendance figures for 2017 show 90,268 took in the CFR with the Saturday afternoon and evening events hosting the largest crowds. That’s up from just over 87,000 in 2016.

Over 101,000 people attended Farmfair International compared to just over 90,000 last year.

“It’s an incredible success for CFR 44,” Northlands president & CEO Tim Reid said. “Overall, our sense was this was a really good year for rodeo, a great year for Farmfair and I think we’re incredibly pleased with the partnership with the CPRA for 44 years. I think it sends a strong message that rodeo at its purest form is important to Albertans and most importantly, there’s an opportunity for us as Edmontonians to find a path forward for the CFR.”

Reid credited the success to the harvest being nearly complete for most farmers, allowing them to take the time off and attend the event — some perhaps wanting to take in the final rodeo in the old ‘barn.’

“I would believe the bump that we saw was certainly around the memories, the nostalgia — you want to be here for what could be the last,” Reid said. “Bittersweet is actually the perfect language to use. Bitter in the fact that we know it’s our last one and sweet in the fact that it may have been one of the best ones we’ve ever produced. You always want to end on a high note and I think we did that, and it certainly doesn’t make the future any easier.”

In September, city council voted unanimously to close Northlands Coliseum, putting the future of events like the CFR up in the air.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum closing its doors in January

“There’s a lot of people that love Western culture that live in the city of Edmonton,” Reid said. “I think between ourselves, the City of Edmonton, the CPRA, as well as OEG downtown, we have an obligation to at least try to find a better path for it. That being said, I know the CPRA is entertaining options from other cities. It’s a big event, it drives real money to the city and there’s a lot of people interested in that.”

Reid said he was encouraged by the increased attendance despite the fact the CFR was being held at the same time that Rogers Place hosted the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Challenge Tour.

“I think everybody has intentionally taken the position of let’s see where this goes. Let’s understand what happens to PBR. Let’s see what happens to Farmfair and let’s see what happens to the CFR. I think coming out of this, we all have an obligation to our business community to make sure we build a path and future. The CFR is an event that year-over-year brings over $50-million into our city,” Reid said.

“There’s a lot of other cities that will work incredibly hard to have that come to their city, we’ve got it, we should never lose it.”

Reid added the PBR was a great test for Rogers Place.

“I think this was a really critical juncture. I think it allowed Rogers Place and OEG to understand what happens downtown. How they receive a Western culture event, how they managed dirt in their building, it allows us to get a sense if there is a future,” Reid said.

“Is there potential beyond the life of the coliseum which has always been such a great building and I think it also allows a new council to experience the power of Canadian Finals Rodeo and Farmfair International. Hopefully we can get something done for the future.”