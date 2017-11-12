RCMP asking for help locating missing N.S. teen

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Chelsea Fahie was last seen on the evening of Nov. 9 and has not been seen since.

Fahie was wearing black pants, a white shirt and a peach-coloured sweatshirt at the time she was last seen.

She is described as being 5′ 6″ and 148 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902 490 5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.