November 12, 2017 7:29 pm

Joe Biden unsure if 2020 presidential run would be ‘appropriate thing’ to do

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Joe Biden sits on stage before delivering the Class Day address at Harvard University.

EPA/LISA HORNAK
WASHINGTON – Former Vice-President Joe Biden says he’s uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but he indicates he’s looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party.

Biden ran for president in 1992 and 2008. As far as another bid, he says, “I’m just not sure it’s the appropriate thing for me to do.”

His comments come in an interview with Snapchat’s Good Luck America set to be released Tuesday morning. It’s one of Biden’s first on-camera interviews since leaving office in January.

In the interview, Biden says, “We gotta turn this ship around” and adds that “I’d much prefer to be helping someone turn it around than being the guy trying to turn it around.”

