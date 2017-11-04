Ex-DNC head Donna Brazile considered replacing Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden

WASHINGTON – The former head of the Democratic National Committee says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party’s presidential nominee with then-Vice-President Joe Biden.

Donna Brazile makes the revelation in a memoir being released Tuesday. This is according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book.

Brazile writes that she considered initiating Clinton’s removal after she collapsed while leaving a 9-11 memorial service in New York City. Clinton later acknowledged she was suffering from pneumonia.

But Brazile says the larger issue was that her campaign was “anemic” and had taken on “the odour of failure.”

Ultimately, the DNC head says she thought of Clinton and all the women in the country who were so excited about her and decided she “could not do this to them.”