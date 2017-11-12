Child approached by suspicious man while walking dog in Halifax

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man in a vehicle while walking her dog in Halifax.

The incident happened at the corner of Novalea Drive and Sebastian Place around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the male asked the girl if she knew where a certain street was and then asked her to get in the vehicle to show him where it was.

The girl immediately ran home and told her mother what happened and it was reported to police right away.

The description of the suspect is a black man in his 50s, with a large build and short curly hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark-rimmed glasses (not sunglasses), a black coat and blue shirt.

The vehicle is described as a black van with rear tinted windows.

The area was checked by police but they were unable to locate a suspect and vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that may assist investigators to contact Halifax Regional Police at (902) 490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.