21 children injured at San Diego gym after platform collapses

Nearly two dozen children were injured when a platform collapsed at a parkour gym in San Diego on Saturday night.

The platform, which was 10-by-30-feet and suspended 10 feet above the ground, collapsed at Vault PK, a San Diego gym that specializes in parkour, FOX5 San Diego reported.

Twenty-one children and two adults were hospitalized. Three or four of the injuries were said to be more serious although none were life-threatening, San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Steve Wright said.

“It could have been much worse,” Wright said.

He also explained how tough the evening was for parents who came in search of their children.

“It is a very serious night for parents,” Wright explained. “They had to wait to get in to see whether their children were injured or not. Everybody was very patient.”

Zachary Smith told the San Diego Tribune that his son was lining up for pizza prior to the collapse.

“It was a freak accident,” Smith said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.