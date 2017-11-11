3 generations honour fallen family members at Jubilee Remembrance Day ceremony

The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium was filled on Saturday with those reflecting on the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made in past and present conflicts.

Three generations of one Calgary family attended the event, paying respect to family members killed in action during The Second World War.

George Ogston’s oldest brother is buried in Italy. Ogston’s son-in-law, Doug Kilbourn was there with his son Devon. Kilbourn’s grathfather died years after the war.

READ MORE: ‘Very close to our hearts’: Cello-playing Alberta sisters dedicate song to fallen soldiers

“My grandfather eventually died from the effects of PTSD, as we know it now. Basically he didn’t do well after the war and it killed him,” Kilbourn said.

“A lot of them lost that way.”

For Devon Kilbourn, it’s important to attended Remembrance Day ceremonies so the sacrifices of so many are not forgotten.

“They felt they had a job to do and they did that and it came at a cost. And for us, we don’t take our freedoms lightly,” Devon said.

WATCH: The Last Post, followed by two minutes of silence and a rousing performance of Amazing Grace, during Calgary’s 2017 Field of Crosses Remembrance Day ceremony.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi chaired the event, speaking about the many ways we can honor veterans in our everyday lives.

“If we are truly to honour those who fight under our flag we must commit ourselves to our own fight. The fight to reject divisiveness. The fight to reject that nastiness that’s creeping into our public space, “ Nenshi said.

“We know that this is worth fighting for. We know that so many in the world do not have the blessings that we enjoy every morning when the sun rises.

“We know that we have a responsibility as people who have been so blessed. To share with the world what we have one with so much sacrifice.”

READ MORE: Remembrance Day: Silver Cross Mother lost son during one of Canada’s most controversial missions

Frank Kaposvary is a veteran of many Canadian peacekeeping missions who attended the ceremony at the Jubilee Auditorium. He lost friends who were serving overseas in Cyprus and Afghanistan.

“Remember them, think of their families and those they left behind. It’s hard on them and life goes on so it’s difficult.”

WATCH: Linda Olsen interviews veterans Ken Sturdy and Dan MacLean on what Remembrance Day ceremonies mean to them and the importance of sharing the message to never forget with the next generation.

For Kaposvary and many others who have made great sacrifices, honouring the fallen is not just confined to one day of remembrance.

“They have made a great difference and we just have to remember them,” he said.

“And I think everyone who has served, they remember their brothers and sisters who served and who have gone.