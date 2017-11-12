This week on Focus Montreal: Nov. 11

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Projet Montréal and Valérie Plante’s historic win



Montreal voters made history this past week, electing the first woman ever to run this city and ousting incumbent Denis Coderre in the process.

Valérie Plante will be the 45th mayor of Montreal. She will be sworn in as mayor on Nov. 16

A resounding victory, considering that six months ago, very few people knew who she was.

She ran what many are calling an impeccable race giving her party — Projet Montréal — a majority at city hall.

Projet Montréal’s vice-president Jimmy Zoubris, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the party’s priorities and give some insight into the campaign.

Leonard Cohen memorialized in mural



A year ago this week, Montreal lost Leonard Cohen.

The death of the music icon who embodied the soul of this city was mourned all over the world.

To honour his memory, the charitable organization MU dedicated its 100th mural to Cohen.

The giant 1100-sq. ft.tribute was unveiled at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday.

The portrait was created from a photograph taken by Cohen’s daughter Lorca.

It was brought to life by artists El Mac and Gene Pendon with the assistance of 13 other MU painters.

One of those painters, Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, dropped by the Focus Montreal studios to share her experience.

Rita de Santis on speaking out

Last year, Bourassa-Sauvé MNA Rita de Santis was appointed to the Liberal cabinet and tasked with making the Quebec government more transparent.

However, as an outspoken minister, she was often criticized and even ridiculed for her frank comments in the media.

In a cabinet shuffle last month, de Santis lost her post.

De Santis sat down with our National Assembly correspondent Raquel Fletcher in Quebec City, for an exclusive, in-depth interview.