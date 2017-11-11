Man charged after allegedly spitting on Toronto parking officer
A A
TORONTO – A man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on a parking enforcement officer in Toronto.
Police say the incident happened on Thursday morning when the parking officer was ticketing the man’s car.
They say the man approached the officer and started yelling “aggressively”.
Investigators allege the man then spit on the officer, got in his car and drove off.
They say a 47-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.