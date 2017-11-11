Crime
November 11, 2017 12:38 pm

Man charged after allegedly spitting on Toronto parking officer

By Staff The Canadian Press

Don Mitchell / AM640 / Global News Toronto
TORONTO – A man is facing charges after allegedly spitting on a parking enforcement officer in Toronto.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday morning when the parking officer was ticketing the man’s car.

They say the man approached the officer and started yelling “aggressively”.

Investigators allege the man then spit on the officer, got in his car and drove off.

They say a 47-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

