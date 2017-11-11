Matt Nichols listed as Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback for Western Semifinal

WINNIPEG – Matt Nichols will start at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday’s CFL Western Semifinal against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The American was listed as the number one quarterback when the Bombers released their depth chart this morning. The team made a handful of changes ahead of its first home playoff game since 2011, bringing back linebacker Jesse Briggs and receiver Ryan Lankford. The Bombers also moved defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie to the one-game injured list and linebacker Frank Renaud to the practice roster.

Matt Nichols listed as starting quarterback on #Bombers depth chart for Sunday’s Western Semifinal. #CFL pic.twitter.com/UGo5WaCmy2 — Mitch Rosset (@mitchrosset) November 11, 2017

Nichols missed the Bombers’ regular season finale after suffering what appeared to be a calf injury. His participation in practice this past week was very limited.

More to come.