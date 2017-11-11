Sports
November 11, 2017 10:54 am
Updated: November 11, 2017 11:00 am

Matt Nichols listed as Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback for Western Semifinal

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Matt Nichols throws the ball against the Ottawa Redblacks during a CFL game in Ottawa on Aug. 4, 2017.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press
A A

WINNIPEG – Matt Nichols will start at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday’s CFL Western Semifinal against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The American was listed as the number one quarterback when the Bombers released their depth chart this morning. The team made a handful of changes ahead of its first home playoff game since 2011, bringing back linebacker Jesse Briggs and receiver Ryan Lankford. The Bombers also moved defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie to the one-game injured list and linebacker Frank Renaud to the practice roster.

Nichols missed the Bombers’ regular season finale after suffering what appeared to be a calf injury. His participation in practice this past week was very limited.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
CFL Western Semifinal
Edmonton Eskimos
Matt Nichols
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News