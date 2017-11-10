Police looking for suspect in attempted child abduction in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl said a man tried to grab her at lunchtime Thursday.

The girl told police she was walking home from school near Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street Nov. 9 when a man she did not know offered to help get her home. The man said he knew her mother and where she lived.

The girl told the man she did not know him and kept walking. He then grabbed her by the shoulder. She bit him on the hand and ran away.

Police said the girl was not harmed but was traumatised by the incident has not been able to provide a description.

The investigation continues.