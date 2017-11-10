Grieving Ontario dad immediately breaks down crying when surprised with puppy

The welcoming of a new dog to any family is an exciting time, but for one Guelph, Ontario man the addition of a puppy was beyond emotional.

James Xuereb was brought to tears when his daughter Jaleen and wife Wanda surprised him with a new Bichon puppy for his birthday earlier this month.

READ MORE: Family mourning lost dog shocked when pooch returns home during TV interview

Video taken by Jaleen showed her father struggling to read a card that delivered the good news, before breaking down.

“Hi, my name is Lumo, I’m a Bichon…,” James read before being overcome by emotion.

The outpouring was brought on by the grief of the family losing two of their beloved dogs, Lucy and Nemo, in the summer.

James was devastated after congestive heart failure and old age took the dogs just three weeks apart.

He had been mourning the dogs deaths for weeks and his family wanted to raise his spirits.

READ MORE: California family to reunite with missing cat found in southern Ontario 4 years later

“No I’m not Nemo, nor could I ever be Lucy,” Jaleen said, as she read the card for her crying father. “My mommy [bought] me to bring some happiness back into your life … so as we walk through this journey of life together, may we create our own wonderful memories and rekindle the beautiful memories that you had with Nemo and Lucy.”

The heartfelt gift was too much for James, who repeatedly said “Hi baby boy” as he cradled the Bichon puppy named Lumo – a combination of Lucy an Nemo.

The video posted on Jaleen’s Facebook was shared by a dog lovers group, causing the touching introduction to go viral. The video has been viewed nearly 10 million times already.