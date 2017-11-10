Remembrance Day in Toronto: Where to attend ceremonies

On Remembrance Day, Canadians pay tribute to men and women who have served during times of war and peace.

Here is a list of ceremonies will take place in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Old City Hall

The ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph begins at 10:45. Mayor John Tory will deliver the address. The 7th Toronto Regiment Band will provide the musical accompaniment.

Queen’s Park

Ontario’s official Remembrance Day ceremony is held at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, hosted by Premier Kathleen Wynne. The ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Fort York

Fort York’s ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with a procession of uniformed military staff from the west gate to the Strachan Avenue Military Cemetery.

The government of Ontario has compiled a full list of ceremonies across the province.

There will be some road closures in place from Saturday morning until the early afternoon to facilitate the ceremonies.

Bay Street will be closed from Dundas to Richmond, as will Queen Street West from Yonge to York Street.

Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed in both directions. Grosvenor Street and Wellesley Street will be closed around Queen’s Park.

The north and southbound curb lanes of Queen Street East will be closed from Jarvis to Sherbourne for the Moss Park Armoury ceremony.

The TTC will be pausing all service for two minutes at 11 a.m.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform, as well as Canadian war veterans and peacekeepers wearing military service medals or ribbons, will be able to ride the TTC free of charge.