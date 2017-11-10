Police investigate after man’s body found in southeast
The Calgary Police Service was called to the community of Copperfield just after 4 a.m. Friday after a man’s body was found in a residential area.
It’s believed that the man was between the age of 20 and 30. Police have not said how he died.
He was found in the area of Copperstone Gate and Copperfield Manor southeast.
More to come…
