‘Mystic healer’ sexually assaulted woman in Eaton Centre: Police

Police say they’re looking for a man who described himself as a “mystical healer” in a Toronto sexual assault investigation.

It’s alleged the man approached a 38-year-old woman in the downtown Eaton Centre mall on Oct. 15 and told her he was a mystical healer.

Investigators allege the two met again on Oct. 17 in the Eaton Centre and the woman paid the man for a healing session and was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 5-8, with a stocky build and dark thick moustache.

Police say he is wanted for fraud and sexual assault.