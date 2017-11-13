Bob Layton Editorial: Veterans needing help

How was your weekend? Cenotaph ceremonies are always so touching to me.

The sound of the bagpipes, seeing the veterans and others who come to honour those who gave their all.

The widows, the young soldiers waiting to take their places as peacekeepers or more. The placing of the wreaths.

The No Stone Left Alone movement – what a wonderful idea.

I thought of my dad as he marched across the Netherlands and Belgium and France and was in Germany when the Second World War ended.

The sharing of veterans stories in schools keeps what they did in our memories.

But, on the other side of the Canadian coin, while we honor the fallen, there are those who feel they see more lip service than actual caring.

Is it true that injured veterans are waiting longer than ever to find out if they qualify for financial aid?

We’re told it seems to take forever to process applications for disability benefits.

And, Ottawa has still not reinstated lifelong disability pensions for injured ex-soldiers.

Lest we forget?

Maybe we should be telling their stories in schools.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.