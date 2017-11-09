Chilliwack RCMP appeals for public’s help to find missing man

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public to help find local resident Keith Gordon Prosser.

The 49-year-old man was last seen with his friends in the downtown Chilliwack area on November 4.

Police describe him as a 5’8″ tall man weighing 181 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

They say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a sweater.

Mounties say both police and his friends are concerned for his well being.

Anyone who sees Prosser is asked contact Chilliwack RCMP.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.