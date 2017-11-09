Pathologist accused of racism still employed by the province

Mere days ago, a jury awarded a doctor millions of dollars in a verdict against the Coroner’s Office and its chief forensic pathologist, Dr. Shaun Ladham.

Court also heard that Ladham made racist remarks during his time as chief forensic pathologist.

Thursday, Don Morgan, justice minister and attorney general, said Ladham is still employed with the province of Saskatchewan, though he doesn’t know in what capacity yet. Morgan said he’s waiting on a report from the Ministry of Health to determine next steps.

“We need to protect the integrity of that unit to make sure that the public maintains confidence in it,” Morgan said.

“As a member of the public, I expect the Coroner’s Office to be able to do this testing in a reliable way, where the public can look at it and say this is something that they trust.”

Morgan also said the province planned on filing an appeal to the decision that said Ladham did not act in good faith in failing another doctor while testing his skills.

The health ministry’s report will be made public once the government reviews the findings.

-With files from Jules Knox