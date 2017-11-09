Precautionary drinking water advisory ended at Saskatoon City Hospital

A precautionary drinking water advisory (PDWA) has been lifted at Saskatoon City Hospital.

Saskatoon Health Region officials said results from water quality testing have come back all clear.

Tap water can now be used again for consumption, sterile procedures and surgeries.

The PDWA was issued on Tuesday morning after a significant drop in water pressure.

The pressure drop was caused by a water main break on 25th Street, which serviced one of three water lines suppling the hospital.

SHR officials said there were minimal delays in procedures or surgeries during the PDWA, although they said a few patients were impacted and they have reached out to them individually.