2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 17 in Sudbury

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two people are dead and a third is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 17 in Sudbury, Ont.

SUDBURY, Ont. – Two people are dead and a third is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 17 in Sudbury, Ont.

Provincial police say the highway was closed for more than five hours Wednesday after a car and a pickup truck collided at about noon.

Investigators say a car driven by 63-year-old Guy Forget of French River, Ont., crossed the centre line and collided with a pickup driven by 70-year-old Barry Brechin of Bruce Mines, Ont.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 55-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, remains in hospital.

