Garth Brooks admits to lip-syncing at CMA Awards: ‘The voice just isn’t there’

Garth Brooks admitted he was lip-syncing during his Country Music Association Awards performance last night, as he spoke out after fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

The 55-year-old belted out Ask Me How I Know, before he picked up the award of the night for entertainer of the year.

However, viewers weren’t impressed that the musician had been awarded such an honour after failing to sing live.

Speaking backstage, Brooks said according to PEOPLE: “We’re in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days. Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days. We did a game-time call on whether to sing the track or lip-sync, and decided to lip-sync. The voice just isn’t there anymore, and you want to represent country music as best you can.”

His comments came after one fan raged: “@CountryMusic is a #joke! @garthbrooks had to have their ok to #lipsync last night and he still won the “biggest” award of the night. A true Entertainer of the year would never #lipsync #disgusted.”

Others insisted lip-syncing “wasn’t fair to the audience.”

However, a different person pointed out: “God bless you Garth I don’t care if you lip sync the song you where sick that happens don’t let people bring you down and congrats on entertainer of the year @garthbrooks.”

Brooks had previously taken to the stage to thank his army of fans, with him insisting that they were all one big happy family.

“Getting this presented to me by the entertainer of a lifetime, I thank you,” he said, after receiving the gong from Reba McEntire. “Miranda [Lambert] said it best, Little Big Town said it best — we’re a family. All you guys down here on the front row, we can all agree on one thing.”

“Let’s all raise a toast…to the band and crew. I was talking to Kelsea [Ballerini] backstage about how we get to do this for a living. The most important thing other than God…is you [the fans]. I love you guys. We’re a family,” the star added.