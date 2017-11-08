North Edmonton daycare operator owner fined, given probation for assault

The operator of a Beverly Heights daycare facility has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for assault in a case involving two children at the facility.

In August 2016, 34-year-old Uzma Nasim was arrested and charged by Edmonton police who said their investigation began after receiving a report of physical abuse from Child Care Licensing. They said the investigation involved two children under the age of five.

Last year, police said the children did not sustain any physical injuries and they believed “this was an isolated incident.”

Court records show that on Oct. 26, the owner of Urban Kidz Child Care was sentenced to probation in addition to being given a $100 fine.

