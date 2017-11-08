Crime
November 8, 2017 5:31 pm

Nanaimo 15-year-old arrested after allegedly posting online threats

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW
A 15-year-old has been arrested in relation to online threats involving a Nanaimo high school.

The incident, which allegedly involved Cedar Secondary School, was reported to officials on Nov. 3.

Nanaimo RCMP say the teen is now in the care of his parents and will make his first appearance in court in January.

The threat is said to have been targeted at one student. Officers say there is no risk to others at the school.

The teen is no longer allowed to attend any school in School District 68.

