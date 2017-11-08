Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for London and surrounding area

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

Squalls are expected in the region Thursday evening, and throughout Friday, and are likely to develop southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, the advisory said.

The weather agency warns heavy snow, mixed with blowing snow, reduces visibility. Areas that see multiple squalls could see as much as 15 cmof accumulation.

Before the squalls, a cold front moving over Southern Ontario means temperatures will bring temperatures to the freezing mark quickly. Around rush hour, Environment Canada expects rain showers to turn into flurries, causing icy surfaces.

They’re reminding drivers that travel could be dangerous, and they’re urging people to be prepared with emergency plans and kits.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 8 C on Thursday, falling to zero throughout the afternoon. On Friday, flurries and snow squalls with a high of minus 2 C.

The average high for this time of year is 8 C.