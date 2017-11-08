Recent poll indicates majority of Saskatchewanians would be in favour of ridesharing

A recent Nanos poll indicates that 80 per cent of Saskatchewan residents would be in favour or “somewhat support” the idea of a ridesharing service in the province.

The data from the poll also showed that 53 per cent of respondents thought ridesharing would reduce impaired driving. Among people under 40, that number jumps to 65 per cent.

“This poll shows great public demand for ridesharing services such as Uber in Saskatchewan,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan eyes up Uber in order to prevent impaired driving

“That is something MADD Canada fully supports. The more safe, reliable and convenient transportation options available to people, the less likely they are to drive impaired. That reduces crashes, saves lives and prevents injuries.”

From April to June of 2017, 15,523 people tried to use the Uber app to get a ride, according to Uber’s data.

READ MORE: Uber ex-CEO Travis Kalanick names two new directors, ignites fresh power struggle

The Saskatchewan government is planning on introducing legislation to allow ridesharing companies like Lyft or Uber to operate in the province.

The poll was done over the phone with 400 adult residents from November 1 to November 5. The margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The poll was commissioned by Uber Canada.