What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services on Remembrance Day

Saturday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day.

Here is a list of what Saskatoon civic facilities and services are open, closed or otherwise modified for Saturday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 13.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Saturday, however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits. Parking Stations will require payment on Nov. 13.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Saturday and regular service on Nov. 13.

Access Transit: Operating with regular service on Saturday and holiday service on Nov. 13. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Transit, including Access Transit, will provide complimentary bus transportation to and from the 2017 Remembrance Day ceremonies at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ACT Arena: Regular house of operation.

Archibald Arena: Regular house of operation.

Cosmo Arena: Regular house of operation.

Kinsmen Arena: Regular house of operation.

Lions Arena: Regular house of operation.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed on Saturday. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Holiday fitness class from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

Terry Fox Track: Closed on Saturday. Regular hours of operation on Nov. 13.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.