November 8, 2017 9:47 am

Man dies from injuries in Glace Bay ATV crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the ATV crash in Glace Bay on Tuesday evening.

A 37-year-old man has died from injuries sustained from an ATV crash in Glace Bay on Tuesday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the crash at 99 Connaught Ave. just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they were informed that a man had lost control of the ATV he was driving and ended up in a ditch.

The man was transported to Glace Bay General Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police say his name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The traffic safety unit is still investigating the cause of the accident and the ATV has been seized for a mechanical inspection.

Global News