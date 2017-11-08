Crime
November 8, 2017 9:06 am
Updated: November 8, 2017 9:07 am

Bitcoin tax scam defrauded more than 40 in York Region: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

If you've invested in Bitcoin, chances are you've got a bit of spring in your step. The digital currency is on a roll. One Bitcoin is now worth more than 4,400 Canadian dollars, nearly three times the value of an ounce of gold. Back in 2014, Bitcoin was worth a quarter of what it is today. As as Robin Gill reports, that success has started a currency revolution.

A A

AURORA, Ont. – Police say more than 40 York Region residents have fallen victim to a Bitcoin tax scam, sending over $300,000 to fraudsters since August.

Police say they have seen a significant increase in reports of scammers identifying themselves as employees of the Canada Revenue Agency.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

The suspects tell victims they have overdue taxes to pay, and threaten them with arrest if they don’t settle up.

In recent months, the scammers have gotten victims to send them money using the virtual currency Bitcoin.

READ MORE: Russian hacker accused of $4B bitcoin fraud to be extradited to U.S.

Officers say Bitcoin transactions are unregulated and untraceable, making it difficult to investigate the frauds.

York police have advised the public that any calls or emails asking for Bitcoin tax payments should be treated as a scam.

VIDEO: Should you invest in bitcoin?

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bitcoin
Bitcoin Fraud
Bitcoin scam
Bitcoin tax
Bitcoin tax payments
Bitcoin tax scam
Canadian Revenue Agency
CRA
York Region
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News