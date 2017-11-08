Ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park opens Friday

Winsport announced Tuesday that the ski and snowboard hill at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park will open for the 2017-18 winter season on Friday.

“We couldn’t beat the mountains to the punch, but Mother Nature has provided the perfect conditions for snowmaking, which began last week with the snow guns blasting around the clock,” a news release explained.

“Combined with a nice dump of natural snow, skiers and riders will be greeted by great early season conditions.”

The main hill between the two quad chairlifts – the Legacy and ’88 Express – will be open, along with the beginner area, including the silver and gold carpets.

Winsport said additional areas of the park will open as snowmaking permits.

The hill will be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More details on which terrain is open and the daily operational hours can be found on Winsport’s website.