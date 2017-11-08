Bob Layton Editorial: Donation dilemma

It’s a recurring story, but we don’t usually have two of them so close together.

On the heels of the employee pleading guilty to stealing $700,000 from the Regina Sexual Assault Center and living large in Las Vegas, comes charges laid for stealing money from charity in Crossfield, not far from Calgary.

This time, one of the accused is a member of the RCMP. The money had been raised by parents for various student activities.

This still begs the question of why there are still not stronger auditing laws for groups that solicit donations. They should have to be accountable to the public that funds them.

Several letters on this issue today. Karl says organizations asking you for money should have to provide detailed reports, not just lip service. He wonders about the truckloads of money donated to research and exactly where it all goes.

John does not donate until he finds out what percentage of the money goes to administration costs, and sometimes he says, “No.”

Let me know how you decide who gets your donation.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.