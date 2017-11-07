After 33 years in office, Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Ed Janiszewski is humble in defeat

The political winds have suddenly changed in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Janiszewski lost in his bid to be re-elected on Sunday. It ends his streak of being mayor for 33 consecutive years.

Janiszewski, who turns 84 in two weeks, was first elected into office as a city councillor in 1978. Six years later he was voted in as mayor and he’s never looked back.

Janiszewski is very humble in his defeat.

He wasn’t planning to run again but says most councillors urged him to seek another four-year mandate.

The 33 years is one of the longest periods of any mayor in Quebec but Janiszewski insists he wasn’t out to break any longevity records.

During his years at the desk, the mayor oversaw a lot of changes.

Some of the accomplishments he points to include expanding the civic centre with new wings including a new community centre that opened last year.

A library was also added in 1990.

Janiszewski oversaw the development of a vast green space with a football field and other parks directly across city hall.

All of this while keeping the city deficit-free.

“I’m leaving the city with surplus and reserves of over $15 million,” Janiszewski said.

As for Janiszewski’s plans for the future, he said he plans to spend more time with his wife and children and he wants to do some volunteer work.