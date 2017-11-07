Cape Breton police investigating after smoke canister set off inside Walmart

Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for clues to who was responsible for lighting a smoke canister inside a Walmart in North Sydney, N.S. on Monday.

Officers responded to the store at approximately 4:30 p.m. to reports of orange smoke inside the store.

Management of the Walmart had already evacuated the building.

Firefighters entered and located a “smoke signal canister” inside the store. A hazardous material team later confirmed that the smoke was non-toxic.

Police are now working with officials of the store as they assess damage and review surveillance footage to identify any suspects.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 902-563-5151.