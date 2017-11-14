Christmas 2017 in Calgary: 15 family-friendly events to check out
Get into the Christmas spirit by enjoying a few of the following family-friendly events happening around Calgary this year.
A Christmas Carol
Watch Charles Dickens’ classic novel come to life at Theatre Calgary. The play tells the story of how a bitter Ebenezer Scrooge learns to open his heart and embrace the spirit of Christmas.
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Friday, Dec. 24.
WHERE: Theatre Calgary
COST: $57 and up
WEBSITE: Theatre Calgary
Christmas at Spruce Meadows
Spruce Meadows uses a quarter of a million lights to blanket their entire facility. Hop into your car and drive the two-kilometre route through the grounds to see their display, which includes Tournament Lane, The Courtyard, Traffic Circle, the Nations Flag Park, Congress Hall, Riders Chapel and the Pond.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9 until Sunday, Jan. 7, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., excluding Dec. 25.
WHERE: Spruce Meadows
COST: Free
WEBSITE: Spruce Meadows
The Nutcracker
A staple among numerous ballet companies, the Nutcracker tells the tale of Klara and her Nutcracker as they battle against the evil Rat Tsar and his army of mice, set to Tchaikovsky’s score.
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 15 until Sunday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 21 until Sunday, Dec. 24.
WHERE: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
COST: $25 – $145
WEBSITE: Alberta Ballet
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The classic animated television special comes to life in this stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 30 until Sunday, Dec. 17.
WHERE: Vertigo Studio Theatre
COST: $23 plus
WEBSITE: Storybook Theatre
Lions’ Festival of Lights
Organizers say the Lions’ Festival of Lights is Calgary’s largest free drive-by Christmas lights display. It’s comprised of over 300,000 lights. The festival is 99 per cent green, with over 300,000 LED light bulbs and almost three kilometres of power chords.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Jan. 8, from 6 p.m. until midnight
WHERE: Confederation Park. The display can be viewed on 14 Street N.W., north of 24 Avenue N.W.
COST: Free
WEBSITE: Lions Festival of Lights
The Santaland Diaries
Based on the book by David Sedaris, The Santaland Diaries tells the story of an out-of-work and broke actor in New York City who takes a job as an elf in Macy’s Santaland Village. The theatre describes the play as “a Christmas comedy for the little bit of humbug in all of us.”
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 27 until Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017
WHERE: Lunchbox Theatre
COST: $26 for adults and $21 for students and seniors
WEBSITE: Lunchbox Theatre
CP Holiday Train
The CP Holiday Train is North America’s longest rolling food bank fundraiser. The program launched in 1999 and has since raised more than $13 million and four million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States. Performers this year include Colin James, Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:45 -7:45 p.m.
WHERE: The Anderson CTrain Station – south parking lot
COST: Free – but attendees are encouraged to bring either a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Calgary Food Bank.
WEBSITE: Holiday Train
Zoolights
Head to the Calgary Zoo to view their annual Christmas light display. Over 1.5 million twinkling lights line pathways and twist around trees, forming animals, shapes and flashing to music. Dress warmly because this event is outside – but if you get cold there are fire pits to keep you warm, as well as hot chocolate. Entrance only accessible from North Gate.
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 24 until Saturday, Jan. 6 (excluding Dec. 25) from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. (gates closes at 8:30 p.m.)
WHERE: The Calgary Zoo
COST: General Admission (16+) $14.95 and child (3 to 15) $11.95, parking is $10
WEBSITE: Calgary Zoo
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
Take a trip to Heritage Park to experience Christmas from years gone by. You can enjoy a wagon ride with a loved-one or sing Christmas carols with the kids. Other activities include gingerbread cookie decorating, snow painting and a vintage photo parlor.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 – Dec. 17, 9:30 am to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.
WHERE: Heritage Park
COST: General admission (16+) – $10.95, seniors (65+) – $8.75, youth (7 – 15) – $6.95, children (3 – 6) – $5.95, ages 2 and under – free.
WEBSITE: Heritage Park
Festival of Crafts
According to festival organizers, the Festival of Crafts is one of Canada’s biggest holiday handcrafted shopping events. For four days, the BMO Centre at Stampede Park transforms into a marketplace featuring over 250 Canadian artists, artisans, and designers.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 7 until Sunday, Dec. 10.
WHERE: BMO Centre, Stampede Park
COST: Tickets are $7 for adults or free for those ages 17 and under
WEBSITE: Festival of Crafts
International Christmas Market
Shop potential holiday presents from over 300 vendors at this event, which takes place over three different weekends.
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 17 until Sunday, Nov. 19, Friday, Nov. 24 until Sunday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Dec. 1 until Sunday, Dec. 3.
WHERE: Spruce Meadows
COST: $10
WEBSITE: Spruce Meadows
A Perfectly Frank Christmas
The Calgary Jazz Orchestra performs music made famous by Frank Sinatra, including some holiday favourites.
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
WHERE: River Park Church
COST: $21 to $28
WEBSITE: Calgary Jazz Orchestra
Santa Shuffle fun run & elf walk
Take part in a one-kilometre walk or a five-kilometre fun run. Money raised from the 2017 Santa Shuffle goes toward the Salvation Army to help support their programs and services. In 2016, the event had over 700 participants.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Eau Claire Market
COST: Registration fees vary from $20 for a single youth to $225 for a group of 10.
WEBSITE: Santa Shuffle
Have Yourself a Merry Little Murder
It’s murder mystery dinner theatre with a Christmas twist. During this interactive event, guests meet ‘Santa and Mrs. Claws’ who are preparing for visitors at the North Pole Enterprise amusement park.
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 20 until Friday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Fort Calgary
COST: $85
WEBSITE: Fort Calgary
Dashing through the Glow
Grab your mittens and headlamps and join this five-kilometre walk and fun run through the Christmas lights at Spruce Meadows.
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Spruce Meadows
COST: $45 plus
WEBSITE: Running Room
