Canadian astronaut Robert Thirsk honoured with CBE Legacy Award

Former Canadian Space Agency astronaut Dr. Robert Thirsk will be honoured with a special award from the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) on Tuesday.

Thirsk is a graduate of Lord Beaverbrook High School in southeast Calgary and the namesake of a high school in the community of Arbour Lake.

He’ll be the fifth recipient of the CBE’s Legacy Award, which celebrates public education in Calgary and those who represent the legacy of the CBE.

Thirsk currently holds the Canadian record for the longest space flight and the most time in space.

The CBE will present the award to him at a public board meeting at noon.

Nominations for the Legacy Award are accepted year round. An application form can be found on the CBE’s website.