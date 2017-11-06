Thunder Bay women accused of stealing beer, colliding with truck during getaway
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Two Thunder Bay, Ont., women are facing charges following a beer theft and a hit-and-run collision.
Thunder Bay police say beer was taken from a grocery store Sunday night and two female suspects drove out of the parking lot in an “erratic manner.”
They say the car was later involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pickup truck before being stopped by police just before 11 p.m., about two hours after the beer theft was reported.
READ MORE: OPP busts alleged beer thieves by following footprints in snow
An 18-year-old woman is charged with theft under $5,000, dangerous driving, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and impaired driving.
Her 22-year-old passenger is charged with theft under $5,000.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.