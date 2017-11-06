Crime
November 6, 2017 5:00 pm

Thunder Bay women accused of stealing beer, colliding with truck during getaway

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Two Thunder Bay, Ont., women are facing charges following a beer theft and a hit-and-run collision.

Thunder Bay police say beer was taken from a grocery store Sunday night and two female suspects drove out of the parking lot in an “erratic manner.”

They say the car was later involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pickup truck before being stopped by police just before 11 p.m., about two hours after the beer theft was reported.

An 18-year-old woman is charged with theft under $5,000, dangerous driving, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and impaired driving.

Her 22-year-old passenger is charged with theft under $5,000.

