Driver, 19, pleads guilty to 2016 fatal hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A young man has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Vaughan last year, that claimed the life of a 35-year-old male pedestrian.

York Regional Police said 19-year-old Dustyn Sharp pleaded guilty before the Honorable Justice Gosh on Friday and was sentenced to 90 days in prison. Sharp also received a one-year driving ban, one year of probation and was ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.

The fatal collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2016, when a man was found severely injured near Highway 7 and Keele Street in Vaughan. The victim, 35-year-old Adam Colucci from Woodbridge later succumbed to his injuries.

York police said the vehicle that was suspected in the fatal hit-and-run collision was found five months later at an address on San Romano Way in Toronto. Police had seized the vehicle and sent it to forensic crews for further investigation.

Police later determined the black 2012 Nissan Frontier had been stolen prior to the collision.

Officers made their arrest in the case on Feb. 9 when the suspect was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

