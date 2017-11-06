N.S. animal rescue may have found ‘purrfect’ new fundraiser

A Nova Scotia animal rescue is overwhelmed by the public’s response to a new fundraiser — even though it hasn’t happened yet.

Within 24 hours of Bide Awhile announcing they were hosting their first-ever cat yoga session on Nov. 18, tickets for the event sold out.

Cat yoga will see a class take part in a session of yoga while surrounded by friends of the feline-variety.

Cats are supposed to bring a relaxing — and cute — presence to the class.

Due to the high volume of interest, Laurie Snell, the public relations coordinator for Bide Awhile, says the shelter decided to add a second session, which also sold out the day after it was announced.

“The response has been so positive and overwhelming,” said Snell.

Tickets for cat yoga were $15 each. The event is being led by a board member of Bide Awhile so there is no overhead cost and all funds will go directly back to the shelter to help with purchasing supplies and towards spaying or neutering cats.

Snell says because the response to the upcoming cat yoga session is so positive and there is so much enthusiasm around it, Bide Awhile is looking to make it a regular event in the new year.

Bide Awhile is a no-kill shelter that has been helping homeless animals for more than four decades.