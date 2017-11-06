Police Presence
November 6, 2017 3:41 pm

One man charged after 7 hour weekend standoff in Winnipeg neighbourhood

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police called in Air1 as well as multiple units while dealing with an armed stand-off Sunday.

Winnipeg Police Service / File
A A

Winnipeg police have a 21-year-old man in custody following a serious incident that saw a significant police presence near Garden City Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Polson Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 after a report of a man armed with a gun inside a house.

The suspect, a relative of the residents, had made threats to kill a person in the house as well as police.

Everyone who was in the house at the time was able to escape the suspect without harm.

RELATED: Tuesday morning standoff in Winnipeg’s North End resolved: Police

Police barricaded the neighbourhood and called in extra help:

  • General patrol units from three divisions
  • K-9 units
  • tactical support team
  • major crimes unit
  • Crisis negotiators
  • Air1

The suspect was arrested after about seven hours and has been charged with several offences, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering threats and breach of probation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
armed suspect
barricades
Garden City
mcphillips
Police Presence
Polson Ave
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News