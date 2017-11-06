One man charged after 7 hour weekend standoff in Winnipeg neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have a 21-year-old man in custody following a serious incident that saw a significant police presence near Garden City Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Polson Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 after a report of a man armed with a gun inside a house.

The suspect, a relative of the residents, had made threats to kill a person in the house as well as police.

Everyone who was in the house at the time was able to escape the suspect without harm.

Police barricaded the neighbourhood and called in extra help:

General patrol units from three divisions

K-9 units

tactical support team

major crimes unit

Crisis negotiators

Air1

The suspect was arrested after about seven hours and has been charged with several offences, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering threats and breach of probation.