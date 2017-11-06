One man charged after 7 hour weekend standoff in Winnipeg neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have a 21-year-old man in custody following a serious incident that saw a significant police presence near Garden City Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Polson Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 after a report of a man armed with a gun inside a house.
The suspect, a relative of the residents, had made threats to kill a person in the house as well as police.
Everyone who was in the house at the time was able to escape the suspect without harm.
RELATED: Tuesday morning standoff in Winnipeg’s North End resolved: Police
Police barricaded the neighbourhood and called in extra help:
The suspect was arrested after about seven hours and has been charged with several offences, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, uttering threats and breach of probation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.