Students from Anne McClymont Elementary School joined members of the British Columbia Dragoons at the Memorial Park Cemetary on Monday.

They were taking part in the No Stone Left Alone initiative.

WATCH: No Stone Left Alone remembrance ceremony honours Canada’s fallen military members

The No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation is a non-profit organization working directly with the Canadian Armed Forces, educators and students across the country to honour the military fallen in the Fields of Honour across Canada.

The goal of the foundation is to honour every Canadian veteran, wherever their final resting place may be, by having a student place a poppy by their headstone during the school week leading up to Remembrance Day.

This year marks the 7th annual commemoration ceremonies for No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation.