When is Cyber Monday? How to score the best deals online

Cyber Monday deals hit the web on Nov. 27 this year, a chance for shoppers to score additional sales following Black Friday.

Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, offers the best deals in toys, electronics, clothing and more online. Amazon Canada will host a week-long sales event, while retailers like Walmart Canada are offering sneak peeks for deals on Nov. 26. Best Buy Canada is even offering some of their deals both online and in-store.

Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site shefinds.com, says on Cyber Monday, aim to get big items with big discounts.

“Forty per cent off a TV is worth more than 40 per cent off a pair of gloves,” she tells Global News.

Do your research

In the moment, every Cyber Monday deal you see may look like a great deal, but Madhok says you should always compare prices of big-ticket items.

“Make sure you’re getting the lowest price,” she continues. “Search price comparison engines like PriceGrabber or sites like Amazon and Google Shopping to make sure that the alleged deal is, in fact, the lowest available price.”

If possible (and some stores will share this information closer to Black Friday), browse which stores are offering discounts on Cyber Monday and keep a list of your top favourites, Money Crashers notes. If there is a certain item you are eyeing, read or watch reviews beforehand instead of making an impulsive purchase.

The site also notes you should also keep in mind privacy and safety.

“Never purchase from a website you haven’t heard of and stay away from deals that are simply too good to be true,” the site adds. “If you are in doubt about a website’s legitimacy, check for two things: first make sure that ‘https://’ precedes the URL and also look for the VeriSign seal. Either of these should confirm that the website is safe.”

And when you are checking out, make sure the website also is secure and you have a paper trail of your purchase.

Post Cyber Monday

If you buy something on Cyber Monday and it goes on sale a week after, many stores will pay you back the difference, Madhok says.

“Keep your receipts,” she continues. “Some retailers offer a price guarantee over 100 per cent [which] means if you find the item cheaper anywhere else, prove it to the retailer and they’ll beat that price.”

Also be aware to see what’s a final sale item and what the store’s policy is on exchanges and returns.

This may also come in handy if you are buying clothes or shoes — since you can’t try any of the products on before purchasing, make sure the retailer allows in-store exchanges or refunds.

And in the midst of all this shopping, Madhok adds sometimes websites don’t update their page, so an item you add to your cart may easily be out of stock. Other times, customers miss the delivery date — if you are shopping for the holidays, make sure your item will arrive on time.

