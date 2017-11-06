Ontario colleges ask province to force striking faculty to vote on latest offer

Ontario’s colleges have asked the province’s labour relations board to force striking faculty members to vote on its latest contract offer.

This comes after the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents over 12,000 professors, instructors and staff, rejected the latest offer tabled by the College Employer Council (CEC).

Colleges have asked the union to suspend the strike while the vote is organized, a process which will take between five and 10 days, the CEC said in a press release. This will bring faculty and students back to classrooms, while also making it possible to hold the vote at college campuses.

The union and colleges were called back to the bargaining table Nov. 2, but failed to find a compromise.

The council said its latest offer promised a 7.75 per cent salary increase over four years, a higher salary maximum of $115,378 for full-time faculty, more full-time employment opportunities for contract faculty, guarantees of academic freedom and quicker compliance with the province’s new minimum wage laws.

“OPSEU has stonewalled the bargaining process and refused to accept an offer that addresses their priorities,” said Sonia Del Missier, head of the colleges’ bargaining team, in a press release.

“An employer vote is never a preferred path, because a settlement should be reached at the bargaining table. But we have exhausted all efforts at the bargaining table and now our faculty will decide.”

The OPSEU is yet to issue a response to the move, but several colleges confirmed the development on their social media pages.

Over half a million students have been affected by the strike, which is now in its fourth week.

