Sewing needle found in Hamilton child’s chocolate bar on Halloween night

After a night of trick-or-treating, a Hamilton-area child found a sewing a needle in their chocolate bar.
Police say the child was not injured and they’ve confiscated the Coffee Crisp, but have not been able to track which home it came from.
The child was with a group of friends and knocked on about 70 different doors in the Mount Hope area on Halloween night.
Detectives say candy tampering is rare but all candy should be inspected for unusual appearance or discolouration, unwrapped items, and baked goods.
