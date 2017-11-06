Burnaby RCMP seeking missing 88-year-old

Burnaby RCMP are asking the public to help find 88-year-old Thue Wang.

He was last seen at his home in Burnaby’s Metrotown neighbourhood at 10:30 Sunday morning.

Mounties say he’s not known to stray very far from the area.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing senior with dementia found safe

Police describe him as a 5’4″ tall Asian man, with short white hair, brown eyes, and walks with a cane.

He was last seen wearing a brown winter cap with ear flaps, a brown jacket, a red checked shirt and light grey pants.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.