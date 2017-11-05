Shots fired in Cloverdale Sunday morning
Surrey RCMP responded to a call of shots fired in Cloverdale Sunday morning.
The incident took place near 177 Street and 57A Avenue.
Mounties say it doesn’t appear that anyone was struck by a bullet.
More to come…
