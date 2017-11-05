Crime
November 5, 2017 8:05 pm

Shots fired in Cloverdale Sunday morning

By Reporter  CKNW
Submitted: @vettexl / Twitter
Surrey RCMP responded to a call of shots fired in Cloverdale Sunday morning.

The incident took place near 177 Street and 57A Avenue.

Mounties say it doesn’t appear that anyone was struck by a bullet.

More to come…

