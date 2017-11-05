Surrey RCMP responded to a call of shots fired in Cloverdale Sunday morning.

The incident took place near 177 Street and 57A Avenue.

Police say it happened around 177 St and 57 A Avenue. Doesn't appear that anyone has been hit by a bullet #SurreyBC — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) November 5, 2017

Mounties say it doesn’t appear that anyone was struck by a bullet.

More to come…