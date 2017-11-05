Boat destroyed by fire at Nanaimo shipyard

A boat under repairs at a Nanaimo shipyard was destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the Stones Marina Centre in the 1600-block of Stewart Avenue after 9 p.m.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Chief Karen Fry said when fire crews arrived, the boat was fully engulfed in flames shooting six to 10 metres in the air from the top deck.

She said they received reports of explosions that likely came from “canisters or spray cans or anything else would explode under fire conditions.”

Crews managed to douse the flames, but the boat suffered serious damage.

Miller’s Pub, located a few metres away from the fire, had to be evacuated due to safety precautions.

Fry said RCMP were called in to help clear out the pub as some patrons wanted to stay and watch a mixed martial arts event on TV.

“From what I understand, people weren’t very willing to leave,” Fry said.

The pub and other boats in the shipyard did not suffer any damage from the fire.

Investigators have yet to determine what sparked the blaze, but Fry said early indications suggest the fire was not suspicious in nature.